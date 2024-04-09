09.04.2024 10:11:46

Japan Machine Tool Orders Plunge 8.5%

(RTTNews) - Japan's machine tool orders declined for the fifteenth straight month in March, largely due to weak domestic demand, preliminary data from the Japan Machine Tool Builders Association, or JMTBA, showed on Tuesday.

Machine tool orders fell 8.5 percent year-on-year in March, which was faster than the 8.0 percent decline in the previous month.

Domestic demand was 14.7 percent lower in March compared to last year, and foreign orders contracted by 5.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, machine tool orders decreased 3.8 percent in March, reversing a 2.9 percent rebound in the prior month.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiatische Börsen mehrheitlich im Minus
Am Freitag geht es an den asiatischen Börsen tendenziell bergab.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen