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08.07.2026 02:02:39
Japan May Current Account Surplus Y3.968 Trillion
(RTTNews) - Japan posted a current account surplus of $3.968 trillion yen in May, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.
That missed expectations for a surplus of 4.121 trillion yen and was up from 3.908 trillion yen in April.
Exports were up 14.7 percent on year at 9.360 trillion yen and imports rose an annual 8.1 percent to 9.353 trillion yen for a trade surplus of 6.9 billion yen.
The capital account saw a deficit of 15.5 billion yen, while the financial account had a surplus of 5.086 trillion yen.
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