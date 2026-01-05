Japan Monetary Base Sinks 9.8% On Year In December

(RTTNews) - The monetary base in Japan dropped 9.8 percent on year in December, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 594.194 trillion yen.

That missed expectations for a fall of 8.0 percent following the 8.5 percent drop in November.

Banknotes in circulation fell 2.7 percent on year, while coins in circulation slipped 1.3 percent.

Current account balances stumbled an annual 11.5 percent, including a 9.9 percent decline in reserve balances.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the monetary base slumped 8.7 percent on year; for the whole year, the base fell 4.9 percent.