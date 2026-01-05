Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

211,8336
 JPY
-0,0656
-0,03 %
JPY - GBP
06.01.2026 00:56:29

Japan Monetary Base Sinks 9.8% On Year In December

(RTTNews) - The monetary base in Japan dropped 9.8 percent on year in December, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 594.194 trillion yen.

That missed expectations for a fall of 8.0 percent following the 8.5 percent drop in November.

Banknotes in circulation fell 2.7 percent on year, while coins in circulation slipped 1.3 percent.

Current account balances stumbled an annual 11.5 percent, including a 9.9 percent decline in reserve balances.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the monetary base slumped 8.7 percent on year; for the whole year, the base fell 4.9 percent.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen im Plus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ist am Dienstag ein Minus zu erkennen, während der deutsche Leitindex kaum vom Fleck kommt. Die Märkte in Fernost weisen grüne Vorzeichen aus.
