Japan Money Stock Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Thursday see M2 money stock numbers for April, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. M2 is expected to rise 1.9 percent on year, easing from 2.0 percent in March.

Australia will see May results for the Westpac Consumer Sentiment Index and the inflation forecast for the Melbourne Institute; in April, they were down 12.5 percent and up 5.9 percent, respectively.

Finally, the markets in Indonesia are off on Thursday and Friday for Ascension Day.