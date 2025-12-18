Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

208,1767
 JPY
-0,0007
0,00 %
JPY - GBP
19.12.2025 00:58:28

Japan November Inflation Climbs 2.9% On Year

(RTTNews) - Overall consumer prices in Japan were up 2.9 percent on year in November, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

That was in line with expectations and down from 3.0 percent in October.

On a monthly basis, inflation was unchanged at 0.4 percent.

Core CPI was up 3.0 percent on year - matching forecasts and unchanged from the October reading.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Entscheid und US-Inflationsdaten: ATX schließt etwas höher -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Wall Street schlussendlich freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneins
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag leicht aufwärts. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt wurden Gewinne verzeichnet. Die Wall Street notierte teils deutlich im Plus. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
