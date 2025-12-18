|
Japan November Inflation Climbs 2.9% On Year
(RTTNews) - Overall consumer prices in Japan were up 2.9 percent on year in November, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.
That was in line with expectations and down from 3.0 percent in October.
On a monthly basis, inflation was unchanged at 0.4 percent.
Core CPI was up 3.0 percent on year - matching forecasts and unchanged from the October reading.
