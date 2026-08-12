13.08.2026 00:00:45

Japan Producer Price Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Thursday release July figures for producer prices and machine tool orders, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Producer prices are expected to rise 0.6 percent on month and 7.4 percent on year, accelerating from 0.4 percent on month and 7.1 percent on year in June. Machine tool orders jumped 52.8 percent on year in June.

Thailand will see July results for its consumer confidence index; in June, the index score was 50.7.

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