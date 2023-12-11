|
11.12.2023 23:30:25
Japan Producer Price Data Due On Tuesday
(RTTNews) - Japan will on Tuesday release November numbers for producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
Producer prices are expected to rise 0.2 percent on month and 0.1 percent on year after slipping 0.4 percent on month and gaining 0.8 percent on year in October.
Australia will see November results for the indexes of business confidence and business conditions from National Australia Bank; in October, their scores were -2 and +13, respectively. Australia also will see December results for the consumer sentiment index from Westpac Bank; in November, the index fell 2.6 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed stellt Zinssenkungen in Aussicht, EZB lässt Leitzins unberührt: US-Börsen rot -- ATX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch über 17.000-er Marke stabil -- Anleger in Asien uneins
Heimische Börsen nahmen am Donnerstag Fahrt auf. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich nach historischem Allzeithoch nahe der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Donnerstag etwas tiefer. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost schlossen unterdessen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.