Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
|
28.12.2023 01:20:03
Japan Retail Sales Climb 5.3% On Year In November
(RTTNews) - The value of retail sales in Japan was up 5.3 percent in November, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday - coming in at 13.819 trillion yen.
That was up from the 4.1 percent increase in October.
On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, retail sales rose 1.0 percent after slipping 1.7 percent in the previous month.
Sales from large retailers gained 1.0 percent on month and 5.0 percent on year in November.
Commercial sales added 0.9 percent on year and fell 0.2 percent on month to 50.680 trillion yen, while wholesale sales lost 0.7 percent on year and 0.3 percent on month at 36.861 trillion yen.
