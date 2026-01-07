Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

210,6311
 JPY
-0,3079
-0,15 %
JPY - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
JPY/GBP
>
07.01.2026 03:05:37

Japan Services Index Slows In December - Jibun

(RTTNews) - The services sector in Japan continued to expand in December, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Wednesday with a services PMI score of 51.1.

That's down from 52.0 in November, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Business activity across Japan's service sector continued to increase in December, thereby stretching the current sequence of expansion to nine months. However, the headline index slipped from 53.2 in November to 51.6, to signal a modest rate of growth that was the slowest seen since May.

Sector data indicated that the upturn continued to be led by Finance & Insurance firms, which saw the steepest rise in business activity of all five monitored sub-industries. New orders, likewise, increased at a slower and only mild rate at the end of 2025. While some panel members commented on improved customer numbers and new projects, others indicated that demand conditions were relatively subdued.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX tiefer -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert zu Verlusten, während der deutsche Leitindex kaum vom Fleck kommt. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen