Japan Services Sector Accelerates In January - Jibun

(RTTNews) - The services sector in Japan continued to expand in January, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Wednesday with a services PMI score of 53.0.

That's up from 50.9 in December and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Total new work increased solidly in January. The rate of growth strengthened for the second successive month and was the most pronounced for six months. Demand growth was steepest in Transport and Storage while Information and Communication posted a decline.

Exports provided support to overall demand during January, rising for the first time in four months and at the strongest rate since last August. Firms reported new international business linked to demand across parts of Asia.

