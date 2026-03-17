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17.03.2026 07:19:48

Japan Tertiary Activity Index Climbs 1.7%

(RTTNews) - Japan's tertiary activity index rose for the first time in three months in January, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index climbed 1.7 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 0.8 percent decline in December. The expected recovey was 0.8 percent.

Among sectors, information and communications, retail trade, finance and insurance, wholesale trade, utilities, medical, health care and welfare, business-related services, and transport and postal activities increased in January.

On the other hand, decreases were seen in living and amusement-related services and real estate activities.

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