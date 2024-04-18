18.04.2024 08:16:54

Japan Tertiary Activity Index Rebounds 1.5%, Exceeds Forecast

(RTTNews) - Japan's tertiary activity index increased at a faster-than-expected pace in February, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index rose 1.5 percent month-on-month in February, reversing a 0.5 percent decrease in January. Ecnomists had expected a 0.8 percent increase.

Among the individual components, living and amusement-related services, retail trade, wholesale trade, transport and postal activities, information and communications, finance and insurance, business-related services, electricity, gas, heat supply and water, and goods rental and leasing increased in February.

Meanwhile, medical, health care and welfare, and real estate decreased.

On a yearly basis, the tertiary activity index increased at a faster pace of 2.5 percent in February after a 1.0 percent gain in the prior month. Moreover, it was the quickest increase in six months.

