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15.07.2026 08:55:14

Japan Tertiary Activity Index Rises 1.1%

(RTTNews) - Japan's tertiary activity index increased for the second straight month in May, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index rose 1.1 percent on a monthly basis, following 0.8 percent recovery in April.

Among industries, finance and insurance, information and communications, living and amusement-related services, retail trade, medical, health care and welfare, business-related services, and transport and postal activities increased in May. Meanwhile, declines were seen across the real estate and wholesale trade segments.

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