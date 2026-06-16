Japan Trade Data On Tap For Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Wednesday release April figures for core machinery orders and May numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Core machinery orders are expected to rise 2.1 percent on month and 9.3 percent on year after sinking 9.4 percent on month and climbing 5.9 percent on year in March.

Imports are expected to jump 12.8 percent on year, up from 9.7 percent in April. Exports are called higher by an annual 16.2 percent, up from 14.8 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 564.6 billion yen following the 301.9 billion surplus a month earlier.

New Zealand will see Q1 data for current account, with forecasts suggesting a deficit of NZ$1.03 billion following the NZ$5.98 billion shortfall in the three months prior.

Singapore will release May figures for non-oil domestic exports; in April, exports were up 11.0 percent on month and 24.5 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in Malaysia are closed on Wednesday for the for the Islamic New Year and will re-open on Thursday.