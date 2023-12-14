Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
14.12.2023 07:49:25
Japan's Industrial Output Grows 1.3%, More Than Estimated
(RTTNews) - Japan's industrial production expanded more than initially estimated in October, the latest report from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry said on Thursday.
Industrial production advanced 1.3 percent month-over-month in October, following a 0.5 percent recovery in the previous month, which was the first rise in three months.
In the initial report, the rate of change in production was an increase of 1.0 percent.
Shipments advanced 0.4 percent monthly in October, and inventories gained 0.6 percent. Meanwhile, the inventory ratio showed a contraction of 0.3 percent.
On a yearly basis, industrial production grew 1.1 percent in October, reversing a 4.4 percent decline a month ago.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- US-Börsen enden höher -- Börsen in Fernost schließen überwiegend freundlich
Der heimische Markt legte einen freundlichen Handelstag hin. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierte seitwärts. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche fester. In Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend nach oben.