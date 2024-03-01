Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
01.03.2024 18:10:36
Kansas City Fed Services Activity Index Jumps Into Positive Territory In February
(RTTNews) - Service sector activity in the middle of the U.S. saw a notable turnaround in the month of February, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City on Friday.
The report said the month-over-month services composite index climbed to a positive 12 in February from a negative 2 in January.
A positive reading by the composite index, which is a weighted average of the revenue/sales, employment, and inventory indexes, indicates growth.
The Kansas City Fed said the increase by the index was driven primarily by growth in wholesale, retail, and transportation.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Freitagssitzung stark -- DAX schließt nach neuem Höchststand fester -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Asiens Märkte gehen stärker ins Wochenende - Nikkei klettert auf Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Aufschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex setzte seine Rekordserie fort. Vor dem Wochenende waren an den US-Börsen Gewinne auszumachen. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche ging es in Asien ebenfalls bergauf, auch in Tokio gab es neue Rekordstände.