Euro - Tschechische Krone - Kurs (EUR - CZK)
08.10.2024 13:15:25
Latvia Inflation Rises To 1.4% In September
(RTTNews) - Latvia's consumer price inflation accelerated in September to the highest level in three months, data from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.
Consumer prices rose 1.4 percent year-on-year in September, faster than August's stable increase of 0.7 percent.
Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 1.2 percent annually in September, and health costs advanced by 0.4 percent. On the other hand, transport costs were 0.8 percent less expensive.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.3 percent in September, reversing a 0.5 percent fall in the prior month.
