Latvia Inflation Rises To 1.4% In September

(RTTNews) - Latvia's consumer price inflation accelerated in September to the highest level in three months, data from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices rose 1.4 percent year-on-year in September, faster than August's stable increase of 0.7 percent.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 1.2 percent annually in September, and health costs advanced by 0.4 percent. On the other hand, transport costs were 0.8 percent less expensive.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.3 percent in September, reversing a 0.5 percent fall in the prior month.

