Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1463
 EUR
-0,0012
-0,10 %
EUR - GBP
30.12.2025 13:46:52

Latvia Retail Sales Growth Eases To 3.3%

(RTTNews) - Latvia's retail sales growth moderated in November after rebounding in the previous month, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales rose a calendar-adjusted 3.3 percent year-over-year in November, slower than the 5.1 percent surge in October. Sales have been rising since June.

Turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sales of automotive fuels, grew 4.4 percent yearly in November, while those of food products increased only by 0.8 percent.

Data showed that sales of automotive fuel registered an increase of 4.6 percent, and retail sales via mail-order houses or via the internet were 5.0 percent higher.

On a monthly basis, the seasonally adjusted retail sales moved up 0.3 percent in November.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verkürzter Handel vor Silvester: ATX beendet letzten Börsentag 2025 mit Rekord -- DAX schließt fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Dienstag deutliche Gewinne. Der DAX präsentierte sich ebenfalls fester.
