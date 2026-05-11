Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1546
 EUR
0,0015
0,13 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
11.05.2026 14:54:14

Latvia Trade Gap Widens In March

(RTTNews) - Latvia's foreign trade deficit increased in March from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Monday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 394.6 million in March from EUR 270.1 million in the corresponding month last year. In February, the shortfall was EUR 334.2 million.

Exports climbed 6.0 percent annually in March, and imports were 11.4 percent higher.

The country imported 58.2 percent more mineral fuels, mineral oils, and products of their distillation in March. On the other hand, exports of beverages, spirits, and vinegar grew 33.9 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

10.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 19
10.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 19: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.05.26 KW 19: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.05.26 KW 19: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX im Plus erwartet -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex dürften sich zur Wochenmitte mit Gewinnen zeigen. An den Börsen in Asien geht es am Mittwoch nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen