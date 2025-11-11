Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1361
 EUR
-0,0037
-0,32 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
>
11.11.2025 12:55:46

Latvia Trade Gap Widens In September

(RTTNews) - Latvia's foreign trade deficit increased in September from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 356.3 million in September from EUR 248.4 million in the corresponding month last year. In August, the shortfall was EUR 230 million.

As compared to last year, exports climbed 8.8 percent, while imports logged a double-digit growth of 13.4 percent. The country imported 39.3 percent more pharmaceutical products during September.

On a monthly basis, both exports and imports grew by 12.7 percent and 18.2 percent, respectively, in September.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.25 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.25 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX am Dienstag stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Sowohl der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich am Dienstag wenig verändert. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es schließlich in verschiedene Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen