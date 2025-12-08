Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1432
 EUR
-0,0015
-0,13 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
08.12.2025 09:22:54

Lithuania Inflation Eases To 3.8%

(RTTNews) - Lithuania's consumer price inflation moderated in November to the lowest level in four months, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.

The consumer price index rose 3.8 percent annually in November, slower than October's 4.1 percent increase. Further, a similar inflation rate was last seen in July.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 4.3 percent annually in October, and utility costs were 1.4 percent more expensive. Transport costs climbed 2.7 percent, while clothing and footwear prices increased only by 0.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.4 percent in November versus a 0.2 percent gain in the prior month.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09:53 Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So änderte die SNB im dritten Quartal ihre US-Investitionen
09:41 Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds in Q3 2025: Diese Aktien hielt Pershing Square Capital
07.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 49: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 49
06.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Zinsentscheid rückt näher: ATX stabil -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen am Montag schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert am Montag seitwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex leicht zulegt. Zum Wochenbeginn wiesen die wichtigsten asiatischen Aktienmärkte unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen