Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1338
 EUR
-0,0014
-0,12 %
EUR - GBP
10.11.2025 14:17:37

Lithuania Inflation Rises To 4.1%

(RTTNews) - Lithuania's consumer price inflation increased slightly in October to the highest level in six months, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.

The consumer price index rose 4.1 percent annually in October, following September's stable increase of 4.0 percent. Further, a similar inflation rate was last seen in April.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 5.1 percent annually in October, and health costs were 4.9 percent more expensive. Transport costs climbed 2.6 percent, while clothing and footwear prices dropped by 0.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.2 percent in October versus a 0.3 percent gain in the prior month.

09.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.25 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.25 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Ende des US-Shutdowns in Sicht: ATX mit Rückenwind -- DAX erneut mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich höher
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind Gewinne zu sehen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich ebenfalls mit Aufschlägen. In Fernost ging es mehrheitlich leicht aufwärts.
