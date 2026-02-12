Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1488
 EUR
0,0007
0,06 %
EUR - GBP
12.02.2026 10:00:40

Lithuania Producer Prices Fall 3.9%

(RTTNews) - Lithuania's producer prices continued to decline in January, and at the fastest pace in more than a year, data from the Official Statistics Portal showed on Thursday.

The producer price index fell 3.9 percent year-on-year in January, following a 3.0 percent decrease in December. Prices have been falling since January 2025.

Moreover, this was the steepest fall since October 2024, when prices declined 4.1 percent.

Prices in the domestic market alone fell by 1.6 percent, and those in the foreign market decreased by 5.7 percent.

Among sectors, prices in the manufacturing sector declined by 4.6 percent annually in January. Meanwhile, prices in the utility segment increased by 2.6 percent, and mining and quarrying prices showed an increase of 1.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rebounded 0.4 percent versus a 1.8 percent decrease in December.

Nach US-Inflationsdaten: ATX tiefrot -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street unentschlossen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende schwach. Der deutsche Leitindex nimmt Anlauf für die 25.000-Punkte-Hürde. Die Wall Street ändert häufig die Richtung. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verbuchten am Freitag Verluste.
