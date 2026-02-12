Lithuania Producer Prices Fall 3.9%

(RTTNews) - Lithuania's producer prices continued to decline in January, and at the fastest pace in more than a year, data from the Official Statistics Portal showed on Thursday.

The producer price index fell 3.9 percent year-on-year in January, following a 3.0 percent decrease in December. Prices have been falling since January 2025.

Moreover, this was the steepest fall since October 2024, when prices declined 4.1 percent.

Prices in the domestic market alone fell by 1.6 percent, and those in the foreign market decreased by 5.7 percent.

Among sectors, prices in the manufacturing sector declined by 4.6 percent annually in January. Meanwhile, prices in the utility segment increased by 2.6 percent, and mining and quarrying prices showed an increase of 1.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rebounded 0.4 percent versus a 1.8 percent decrease in December.