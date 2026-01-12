Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1527
 EUR
0,0008
0,07 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
12.01.2026 11:38:47

Lithuania Producer Prices Fall Most In 8 Months

(RTTNews) - Lithuania's producer prices continued to decline in December, data from the Official Statistics Portal showed on Monday.

The producer price index dropped 3.0 percent year-on-year in December, much faster than the 0.8 percent decrease in November. Prices have been falling since January.

Moreover, this was the steepest fall since April, when prices declined 3.7 percent.

Prices in the domestic market alone fell by 1.8 percent, and those in the foreign market decreased by 4.0 percent.

Among sectors, prices in the manufacturing sector declined by 3.4 percent annually, and those in the utility segment plunged by 15.3 percent. On the other side, the mining and quarrying prices showed an increase of 1.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 1.8 percent versus a 0.6 percent increase in November.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 2
11.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
10.01.26 KW 2: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.01.26 KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX tiefer -- DAX etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt im Montagshandel ab, während der deutsche Leitindex leicht zulegt. An den Märkten in Fernost dominierten am Montag die Bullen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen