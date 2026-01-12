Lithuania Producer Prices Fall Most In 8 Months

(RTTNews) - Lithuania's producer prices continued to decline in December, data from the Official Statistics Portal showed on Monday.

The producer price index dropped 3.0 percent year-on-year in December, much faster than the 0.8 percent decrease in November. Prices have been falling since January.

Moreover, this was the steepest fall since April, when prices declined 3.7 percent.

Prices in the domestic market alone fell by 1.8 percent, and those in the foreign market decreased by 4.0 percent.

Among sectors, prices in the manufacturing sector declined by 3.4 percent annually, and those in the utility segment plunged by 15.3 percent. On the other side, the mining and quarrying prices showed an increase of 1.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 1.8 percent versus a 0.6 percent increase in November.