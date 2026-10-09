Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1814
 EUR
0,0000
0,00 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
09.10.2026 13:16:06

Lithuanian Trade Gap Narrows In August

(RTTNews) - Lithuania's foreign trade deficit decreased in August from a year ago as exports grew much faster than imports, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.

The trade deficit dropped to EUR 223.3 million in August from 274.4 million in the corresponding month last year. In June, the shortfall was EUR 646.7 million.

On an annual basis, exports surged 14.9 percent in August, and imports also logged an increase of 12.1 percent.

Shipments of mineral fuels, mineral oils, and products of their distillation alone grew 41.2 percent. The increase in imports was due to increased imports of mineral fuels, mineral oils, and their distillation products, which rose by 26.4 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

06:07 KW 41: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
05:07 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.10.26 KW 41: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 40
04.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 40: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen letztlich fester -- ATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel deutlich stärker -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich wankelmütig, während der deutsche Leitindex am letzten Handelstag der Woche im Plus notierte. Die US-Börsen setzten zur Erholung an. An den Börsen in Asien ging es vor dem Wochenende mehrheitlich nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen