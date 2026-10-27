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27.10.2026 12:58:59

Loans To Eurozone Private Sector Log Steady Growth

(RTTNews) - Loans to the euro area private sector increased at a steady pace in September, data published by the European Central Bank showed Tuesday.

Adjusted loans to the private sector grew 4.3 percent year-on-year in September, unchanged from August.

Within the non-financial private sector, annual growth in loans to households held steady at 3.1 percent and that to businesses also posted a stable growth of 4.2 percent. Further, data showed that the broad money supply M3 expanded 3.5 percent from the last year, which was unchanged from the previous month.

The monetary aggregate M1, comprising currency in circulation and overnight deposits, grew at a slower pace of 2.7 percent after rising 2.9 percent in August.

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