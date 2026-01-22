Malaysia Central Bank Keeps Rate Unchanged

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged on Thursday, citing its current policy stance as supportive of economic growth.

The Monetary Policy Committee of Bank Negara Malaysia decided to leave the Overnight Policy Rate unchanged at 2.75 percent.

The bank had reduced the rate by a quarter-point in July 2025, which was the first reduction in five years.

"At the current OPR level, the MPC considers the monetary policy stance to be appropriate and supportive of the economy amid price stability," the bank said in a statement.

Economic growth momentum is expected to continue this year, underpinned by resilient domestic demand. Further, external sector is expected to benefit from continued strength in electrical and electronics exports and higher tourist spending.

However, growth outlook remains subject to uncertainties, in particular surrounding global developments, the bank noted.

For 2026, headline inflation is expected to remain moderate amid the continued easing in global cost conditions.

Meanwhile, core inflation in 2026 is projected to remain stable and close to its long-term average, reflecting continued expansion in economic activity and the absence of excessive demand pressures.