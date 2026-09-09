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09.09.2026 09:32:10

Malaysia Industrial Output Growth Weakest In 4 Months

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's industrial production growth moderated in July to the lowest level in four months, figures from the Department of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Industrial output climbed 4.7 percent year-on-year in July, slower than the 6.5 percent growth in June. Moreover, this was the weakest expansion since March, when production rose 3.1 percent.

The overall growth in July was driven by the manufacturing and electricity sector, which grew by 6.4 percent and 5.0 percent, respectively. On the other side, the mining sector logged a renewed contraction of 3.2 percent, influenced by the further decline in crude oil and condensate production.

On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 2.0 percent versus a 5.5 percent increase in June.

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