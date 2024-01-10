Malaysia Jobless Rate Falls Slightly To 3.3%

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's jobless rate dropped somewhat in November to the lowest level in nearly four years after remaining stable in the previous four months, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate edged down to 3.3 percent in November from 3.4 percent in March. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.6 percent.

Further, this was the lowest jobless rate since February 2020, when it was also the same 3.3 percent.

The number of unemployed people decreased to 569,200 in November from 570,900 in the previous month.