Britische Pfund - Malaysischer Ringgit - Kurs (GBP - MYR)
|
18.03.2024 07:38:04
Malaysia Trade Surplus Shrinks To MYR 10.9 Bln
(RTTNews) - The Malaysian trade surplus decreased in February as exports fell amid a strong increase in imports, data from the statistical office showed on Monday.
The trade surplus shrank to MYR 10.9 billion in February from MYR 19.6 billion in the same month last year.
In January, the trade surplus was MYR 10.1 billion.
Exports dropped 0.8 percent annually in February, reversing an 8.7 percent rebound in the prior month. The downward trend in shipments was due to weak re-exports.
Meanwhile, the annual growth in imports eased to 8.4 percent from 18.7 percent in January.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, both exports and imports declined by 3.1 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively, from a month earlier.
