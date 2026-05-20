Malaysian Trade Surplus Grows In April

(RTTNews) - The Malaysian foreign trade surplus increased sharply in April from a year ago as exports grew faster than imports, data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.

The trade surplus rose to MYR 28.8 billion in April from MYR 5.1 billion in the same month last year. The surplus also rose from MYR 24.5 billion in March. The expected surplus was MYR 16.6 billion.

Exports surged 36.9 percent year-on-year in April, and imports were 20.0 percent higher.

The encouraging export growth was mainly driven by the re-exports, which soared by 113.5 percent from last year, the agency said. Domestic exports also showed a strong growth of 11.2 percent.