Britische Pfund - Malaysischer Ringgit

5,4537
 MYR
-0,0210
-0,38 %
19.11.2025 07:24:38

Malaysian Trade Surplus Grows In October

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's foreign trade surplus increased in October from a year ago as exports grew faster than imports, data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.

The trade surplus rose to MYR 19.0 billion in October from MYR 12.8 billion in the same month last year. Meanwhile, the surplus dropped from MYR 20.2 billion in September.

Exports surged 15.7 percent annually in October, driven by a 36.4 percent jump in reexports. Data showed that domestic exports showed an increase of 9.7 percent.

Imports grew 11.2 percent annually versus a 7.2 percent rise in September.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, both exports and imports climbed by 7.7 percent and 4.0 percent, respectively, from a month ago.

