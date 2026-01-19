Malta HICP Inflation Eases To 2.4%

(RTTNews) - Malta's EU measure of inflation moderated slightly in December to the lowest level in three months, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Monday.

The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, climbed 2.4 percent year-on-year in December, following a stable 2.5 percent rise in November.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 3.7 percent from last year, and transport charges were 2.7 percent more expensive. On the other side, communication costs dropped 5.5 percent, and clothing and footwear prices were 3.2 percent less expensive.

On a monthly basis, the HICP decreased 0.4 percent in December.