Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1529
 EUR
0,0003
0,03 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
19.01.2026 11:51:24

Malta HICP Inflation Eases To 2.4%

(RTTNews) - Malta's EU measure of inflation moderated slightly in December to the lowest level in three months, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Monday.

The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, climbed 2.4 percent year-on-year in December, following a stable 2.5 percent rise in November.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 3.7 percent from last year, and transport charges were 2.7 percent more expensive. On the other side, communication costs dropped 5.5 percent, and clothing and footwear prices were 3.2 percent less expensive.

On a monthly basis, the HICP decreased 0.4 percent in December.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 3
17.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.01.26 KW 3: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16.01.26 KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Trump mit Zolldrohungen im Grönland-Konflikt: ATX tiefrot -- DAX unter 25.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt weisen am Montag rote Vorzeichen aus. Zum Wochenstart ging es an den Märkten in Fernost größtenteils abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen