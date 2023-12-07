Mexico Inflation Rises Marginally To 4.32%

(RTTNews) - Mexico's consumer price inflation increased for the first time in almost a year in November, though fractionally, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography, or INEGI, showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index climbed 4.32 percent year-on-year in November, following a 4.26 percent rise in October. Economists had expected inflation to rise to 4.40 percent.

Moreover, the inflation rate remained above the central bank's upper target range of 4.0 percent.

Data showed that core inflation also moderated to 5.3 percent in November from 5.5 percent a month ago. The expected rate was 5.34 percent.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages alone grew 5.29 percent in November, compared to a 4.89 percent gain in September.

Health costs were 6.26 percent higher compared to last year, and transportation costs moved up 3.65 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased by 0.64 percent in November, after a 0.38 percent rise in the prior month. Economists had forecast a 0.72 percent rise. Core inflation eased to 0.26 percent from 0.39 percent.