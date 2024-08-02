Britische Pfund - Mexikanischer Peso - Kurs (GBP - MXN)
Mexico Jobless Rate Rises To 2.8%
(RTTNews) - Mexico's unemployment rate increased unexpectedly in June to the highest level in five months, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography, or INEGI, showed on Friday.
On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate rose to 2.8 percent in June from 2.6 percent the previous month. Economists had forecast the rate to remain stable at 2.6 percent.
In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.7 percent.
There were 1.68 million unemployed people in June, up from 1.59 million in the previous year.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate also increased marginally to 2.7 percent in June from 2.6 percent a month ago.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht fällt schlechter als erwartet aus: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich mit heftigen Abgaben -- Asiens Märkte schließen tiefrot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche deutlich nach. An den US-Börsen ging es kräftig abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen den Handel mit deutlich tieferen Notierungen ab.