Mexico Jobless Rate Rises To 2.8%

(RTTNews) - Mexico's unemployment rate increased unexpectedly in June to the highest level in five months, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography, or INEGI, showed on Friday.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate rose to 2.8 percent in June from 2.6 percent the previous month. Economists had forecast the rate to remain stable at 2.6 percent.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.7 percent.

There were 1.68 million unemployed people in June, up from 1.59 million in the previous year.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate also increased marginally to 2.7 percent in June from 2.6 percent a month ago.