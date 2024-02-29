Mexico Jobless Rate Rises To 2.9%

(RTTNews) - Mexico's unemployment rate increased more-than-expected at the start of the year, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography, or INEGI, showed on Thursday.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate rose to a 4-month high of 2.9 percent in January from 2.6 percent the previous month. Economists had forecast the rate to rise to 2.8 percent.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 3.0 percent.

There were 1.73 million unemployed people in January, down from 1.80 million in the previous year. .

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate remained stable for the second straight month at 2.8 percent.