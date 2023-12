Mexico Retail Sales Rise 0.8%

(RTTNews) - Mexico's retail sales increased for the first time in six months in October, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography, or INEGI, showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent month-over-month in October, reversing a 0.2 percent drop in September. Meanwhile, economists had expected a flat change for the month.

On a yearly basis, retail sales growth accelerated somewhat to 2.7 percent in October from 2.6 percent a month ago.

Without adjustment, retail sales advanced 3.4 percent annually in October, versus an expected increase of 2.0 percent.