Britische Pfund - US-Dollar

1,3343
 USD
0,0024
0,18 %
USD - GBP
15.10.2025 14:39:47

New York Manufacturing Index Unexpectedly Returns To Positive Territory

(RTTNews) - New York manufacturing activity has seen a significant turnaround in the month of October, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Wednesday.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index surged to a positive 10.7 in October after plunging to a negative 8.7 in September, with a positive reading indicating growth. Economists had expected the index to climb to a negative 1.8.

Looking ahead, the New York Fed said firms grew more optimistic about the outlook, with the future general business conditions index jumping to 30.3 in October from 14.8 in September.

The index reached its highest level since hitting 36.7 in January, as close to half of firms expect conditions to improve in the months ahead.

12.10.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 41
12.10.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.10.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
11.10.25 KW 41: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.10.25 KW 41: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Berichtssaison nimmt Fahrt auf: ATX fester -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich zur Wochenmitte in Grün. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich seitwärts. Die größten Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Mittwoch positive Vorzeichen aus.
