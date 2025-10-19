Britische Pfund - Neuseeland-Dollar

2,3467
 NZD
0,0006
0,03 %
20.10.2025 00:50:17

New Zealand Annual Inflation Climbs 3.0% On Year

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in New Zealand were up 3.0 percent on year in the third quarter of 2025, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday - in line with expectations and up from 2.7 percent in the three months prior.

Individually, higher prices were recorded for: electricity, up 11.3 percent; actual rentals for housing, up 2.6 percent; and local authority rates and payments, up 8.8 percent.

These were offset by lower prices for: pharmaceutical products, down 10.6 percent; and telecommunication equipment, down 15.2 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, inflation rose 1.0 percent - exceeding forecasts for 0.8 percent and doubling from 0.5 percent in the previous quarter.

Individually, higher prices were recorded for: local authority rates and payments, up 8.8 percent; vegetables, up 12.2 percent; and meat and poultry, up 4.0 percent.

These were offset by lower prices for: pharmaceutical products, down 4.4 percent; and confectionery, nuts and snacks, down 1.8 percent.

Sorgen vor US-Kreditkrise: ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit deutlichen Verlusten
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt steckten am Freitag kräftige Verluste ein. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich fester. Die Börsen in Fernost verabschiedeten sich deutlich leichter ins Wochenende.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

