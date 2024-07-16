New Zealand Annual Inflation Climbs 3.3% In Q2

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in New Zealand were up 3.3 percent on year in the second quarter of 2024, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 3.5 percent and down from 4.0 percent in the three months prior.

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, inflation rose 0.4 percent - again beneath forecasts for 0.5 percent and down from 0.6 percent in the first quarter.

The quarterly non-tradeable inflation rate was 0.9 percent, while the quarterly tradeable inflation rate was -0.5 percent.

The annual non-tradeable inflation rate was 5.4 percent and the annual tradeable inflation rate was 0.3 percent.