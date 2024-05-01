Britische Pfund - New Zealand Dollar - Kurs (GBP - NZD)
|
02.05.2024 00:52:27
New Zealand Building Consents Ease 0.2% In March
(RTTNews) - The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand was down a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on month in March, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday - coming in at 2,931.
That followed the 15.9 percent increase in February.
Individually, permits were issued for 1,297 townhouses, flats, and units; 1,251 stand-alone houses; 224 apartments; and 159 retirement village units.
In the year ended March 2024, the actual number of new dwellings consented was 35,236, down 25 percent on year.
The annual value of non-residential building work consented was NZ$9.5 billion, down an annual 1.1 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Wall Street letztlich freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt wagten sich am Donnerstag aus der Reserve. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich etwas schwächer. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag von seiner freundlichen Seite. An den asiatischen Börsen standen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen an den Kurstafeln.