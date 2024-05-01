New Zealand Building Consents Ease 0.2% In March

(RTTNews) - The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand was down a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on month in March, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday - coming in at 2,931.

That followed the 15.9 percent increase in February.

Individually, permits were issued for 1,297 townhouses, flats, and units; 1,251 stand-alone houses; 224 apartments; and 159 retirement village units.

In the year ended March 2024, the actual number of new dwellings consented was 35,236, down 25 percent on year.

The annual value of non-residential building work consented was NZ$9.5 billion, down an annual 1.1 percent.