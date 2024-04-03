New Zealand Building Consents Jump 14.9% In February

(RTTNews) - The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 14,9 percent on month in February, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday - coming in at 2,795.

That follows the 8.6 percent decline in January.

In the year ended February 2024, the actual number of new dwellings consented was 36,276, down 25 percent from the year ended February 2023.

The annual value of non-residential building work consented was NZ$9.9 billion, up 3.0 percent from the year ended February 2023.