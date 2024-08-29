New Zealand Building Consents Surge 26.2% In July

(RTTNews) - The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand in July was up a seasonally adjusted 26.2 percent on month, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday - coming in at 3,352.

That follows the downwardly revised 17.0 percent contraction in June (originally a 13.8 percent decline).

Individually, consents were issued for 1,685 stand-alone houses, 1,333 townhouses, flats, and units, 234 retirement village units and 100 apartments.

In the year ended July 2024, the actual number of new dwellings consented was 33,921, down 22 percent from the year ended July 2023. The annual value of non-residential building work consented was NZ$8.9 billion, down 12 percent from the year ended July 2023.