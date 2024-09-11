Britische Pfund - New Zealand Dollar - Kurs (GBP - NZD)
|
12.09.2024 01:14:08
New Zealand Food Prices Climb 0.4% On Year
(RTTNews) - Food prices in New Zealand were up 0.4 percent on year in August, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday, slowing from 0.6% in July.
Higher prices for restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food and grocery food drove the annual increase in food prices, up 3.6 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.
The price increase in restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food was due to higher prices for lunch or brunch, hamburgers, and takeaway coffees.
The price increase in grocery food was due to higher prices for olive oil, chocolate blocks, and butter.
On a monthly basis, food prices rose 0.2 percent.
