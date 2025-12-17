|
17.12.2025 23:20:38
New Zealand GDP Climbs 1.1% In Q3
(RTTNews) - New Zealand's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2025, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday.
That beat forecasts for an increase of 0.9 percent following the downwardly revised 1.0 percent decline in the previous three months (originally -0.9 percent).
On an annualized basis, GDP improved 1.3 percent - in line with expectations following the downwardly revised 1.1 percent contraction (originally -0.6 percent).
Expenditure on GDP rose 1.3 percent in the third quarter, following a 0.8 percent fall in the previous three months. Expenditure on GDP fell 0.2 percent over the year ended September 2025, compared with the year ended September 2024.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX letztlich kaum verändert -- DAX schließt unter 24.000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Mittwoch seitwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex Verluste einsteckte. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost dominierten die Bullen das Börsengeschehen.