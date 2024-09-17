Britische Pfund - New Zealand Dollar - Kurs (GBP - NZD)
|
18.09.2024 01:14:47
New Zealand Has NZ$$7.2 Billion Current Account Deficit
(RTTNews) - New Zealand posted a seasonally adjusted current account deficit of NZ$7.2 billion in the second quarter of 2024, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.
The current account deficit for the year ended 30 June 2024 was NZ$27.8 billion (6.7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP)).
As at 30 June 2024, New Zealand's net international investment liability position was NZ$205.3 billion, compared with NZ$199.1 billion at 31 March 2024.
In the June 2024 quarter, the seasonally adjusted goods deficit widened to $NZ2.6 billion, while the seasonally adjusted services deficit narrowed to NZ$501 million. The primary income deficit widened to NZ$3.8 billion and the financial account recorded a net inflow of NZ$3.8 billion.
