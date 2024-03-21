New Zealand Has NZ$218 Million Shortfall In February

(RTTNews) - New Zealand posted a merchandise trade deficit of NZ$218 million in February, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday.

That beat forecasts for a shortfall of NZ$825 million following the downwardly revised NZ$1.089 billion in January (originally -NZ$976 million).

Exports were worth NZ$5.89 billion, up from the downwardly revised NZ$4.82 billion in the previous month (originally NZ$4.93 billion).

Imports came in at NZ$6.11 billion, up from the downwardly revised NZ$5.90 billion a month earlier (originally NZ$5.91 billion).