Britische Pfund - New Zealand Dollar - Kurs (GBP - NZD)
21.03.2024 23:23:35
New Zealand Has NZ$218 Million Shortfall In February
(RTTNews) - New Zealand posted a merchandise trade deficit of NZ$218 million in February, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday.
That beat forecasts for a shortfall of NZ$825 million following the downwardly revised NZ$1.089 billion in January (originally -NZ$976 million).
Exports were worth NZ$5.89 billion, up from the downwardly revised NZ$4.82 billion in the previous month (originally NZ$4.93 billion).
Imports came in at NZ$6.11 billion, up from the downwardly revised NZ$5.90 billion a month earlier (originally NZ$5.91 billion).
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit Rekordschlusskurs -- Wall Street schlussendlich gespalten -- Asiens Börsen enden mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich leicht ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich derweil knapp in Grün und dennoch mit Rekorden. Der Wall Street ging zum Wochenende der Atem aus. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es am Freitag überwiegend gen Süden.