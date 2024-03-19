New Zealand Has NZ$6.9 Billion Current Account Deficit In Q4

(RTTNews) - New Zealand posted a seasonally adjusted current account deficit of NZ$6.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.

That follows the NZ$6.733 billion shortfall in the three months prior.

The seasonally adjusted goods deficit narrowed to NZ$2.9 billion, while the services deficit widened to $438 million. The primary income deficit widened to NZ$3.4 billion and the financial account recorded a net inflow of NZ$12.9 billion.

The current account deficit for 2023 narrowed to NZ$27.8 billion (6.9 percent of GDP) from the NZ$33.4 billion deficit in 2022 (8.8 percent of GDP).