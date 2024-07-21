Britische Pfund - New Zealand Dollar - Kurs (GBP - NZD)
22.07.2024 00:52:49
New Zealand Has NZ$699 Million Trade Surplus In June
(RTTNews) - New Zealand posted a merchandise trade surplus of NZ$699 million in June, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday.
That beat forecasts for a surplus of NZ$294 million following the downwardly revised NZ$54 million surplus in May (originally NZ$204 million).
Exports were worth NZ$6.17 billion, easing from the downwardly revised NZ$7.00 billion in the previous month (originally NZ$7.16 billion).
Imports came in at NZ$5.47 billion, down from the downwardly revised NZ$6.94 billion (originally NZ$6.95 billion).
