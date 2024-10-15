New Zealand Inflation Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Wednesday release Q3 numbers for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Inflation is expected to rise 0.7 percent on quarter and 2.2 percent on year after rising 0.4 percent on quarter and 3.3 percent on year in the three months prior.

Australia will see September results for the leading economic index from the Melbourne Institute; in August, the index was roughly flat with a slight negative bias.

South Korea will provide September figures for unemployment, imports, exports and trade balance. In August, the jobless rate was 2.4 percent, while imports added 2.2 percent on year and exports rose an annual 7.5 percent for a trade surplus of $6.66 billion.

The central bank in Thailand is scheduled to wrap up its monetary policy meeting and announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 2.50 percent.

The central bank in Indonesia is also scheduled to wrap up its monetary policy meeting and announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is expected trim its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, to 5.75 percent from 6.00 percent.